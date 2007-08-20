Those records pertain to people affiliated with President Donald Trump, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the action hasn't been announced. Several news outlets -- including Bloomberg -- reported yesterday that the subpoena targeted Trump and his family's bank records, which was disputed by Trump's personal lawyer and the White House.

Deutsche Bank for months has rebuffed calls by Democratic lawmakers to provide more transparency over the roughly $300 million Trump owed to the bank for his real estate dealings prior to becoming president. Representative Maxine Waters of California and other Democrats have asked whether the bank's loans to Trump, made years before he ran for president, were in any way connected to Russia. The bank rejected those demands, saying sharing client data would be illegal unless it received a formal request to do so. Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

Trump's relationship with Deutsche Bank stretches back some two decades and the roughly $300 million he owed to the bank represented nearly half of his outstanding debt, according to a July 2016 analysis by Bloomberg. That figure includes a $170-million loan Trump took out to finish a hotel in Washington. He also has two mortgages against his Trump National Doral Miami resort and a loan against his tower in Chicago.

In July, Trump said in an interview with the New York Times that if Mueller examined his family's finances beyond any relationship with Russia he'd consider it "a violation." Mueller's investigation is examining a broad range of transactions involving the president's businesses, those of his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and deals by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, a person familiar with the probe told Bloomberg News after the publication of the Times interview.