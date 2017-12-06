2017-12-06 — fortune.com

``"I haven't got my head around it," von Koskull said. "When we look at all the financial crime and all the regulation, how does bitcoin fit in?"'' -- Yeah, unlikely the banks and national currencies, which aren't ever used for "financial crime" and need of "regulation". Even Greenspan was comparing bitcoin to the Continental (though, not so loudly-reported, he did point out that Continental was highly-useful during the period where it was circulating). You can hardly find an independent voice defending bitcoin and crypto -- which is interesting to us, because it suggests it is actually still "climbing a wall of worry"...