``Saxo predicts that the US economy begins to suffer in 2018, and the bond market begins to melt down. This results in a massive spike in interest rates, which the US government cannot afford. Fearing for its own solvency, the Treasury Department assumes emergency powers to cap interest rates at 2.5%'' -- This doesn't seem entirely compatible with the bitcoin prediction, but what do we know...

