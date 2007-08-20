2017-12-07 — mortgagenewsdaily.com

``"U.S. Bank Home Mortgage will exit the Wholesale Mortgage Lending channel as we strategically realign our growth plans and investments for the mortgage business. As part of this change, approved wholesale brokers will have until the close of business on December 11, 2017 to register loans for funding no later than March 12, 2018. This change does not impact our purchase of closed loans from Correspondent and Housing Finance Agency lenders or our Retail lending business.''

source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email

Comments: Be the first to add a comment

add a comment | go to forum thread

Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.