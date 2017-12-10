|
A new internal poll from Randy Bryce, the ironworker who blasted onto the national political scene in June with a viral video, claims he trails by just 6 points in Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District, 46 percent to 40 percent.
Bryce has raised the most money of any Democratic candidate in the country, and Democrats think they could at least force Ryan to spend time and money on defense at home rather than campaigning for others. But Ryan is likely to have practically unlimited resources at his disposal.
