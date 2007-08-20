If it closes for that price, the property would become the most expensive townhouse ever sold in New York City, according to appraiser Jonathan Miller. The current record was set in 2006, when financier J. Christopher Flowers paid $53 million for the Harkness mansion on East 75th Street, Mr. Miller said.

...

The townhouse at 12 East 69th St. is owned by Vincent Viola, the billionaire owner of the National Hockey League's Florida Panthers who was briefly President Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of the army, and his wife Teresa Viola. They paid $20 million for the property in 2005, according to public records.

...

The house came on the market in 2013 for about $114 million but was delisted after a price cut to $98 million in 2014, according to listings website StreetEasy.com