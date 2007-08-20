|
2017-12-12 — mauldineconomics.com
In one day, starting from nothing at all ("tabula rasa"), AlphaGo Zero learned to play chess, shogi, and Go at a superhuman level, beating the same systems that had beaten the best humans in the world... Systems like that are coming for your job. So if you think you're safe because you aren't an assembly-line worker or a retail cashier and don't work at the level of rote repetition, you could be wrong. These systems will only get better and take on ever more complex jobs.
...
Now add in tax policy. I explained early this year in my open letters to the new US president that we would all be better off with a consumption tax like a VAT rather than we are currently with the income tax. Alas, I did not get my wish. Congress is right now "improving" the tax code in ways that may actually accelerate the automation trend.
