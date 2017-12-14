|
2017-12-14 — washingtonpost.com
Sen. Marco Rubio informed Senate leaders Thursday he intends to vote against Republicans' $1.5 trillion tax plan unless it includes a larger expansion of a child tax credit. "... given all the other changes made in the tax code leading into it, I can't in good conscience support it unless we are able to increase [the child tax credit], and there's ways to do it and we'll be very reasonable about it."
Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), Rubio's partner in pushing for the expanded child tax credit, is undecided on whether to support the Republicans' final tax bill, according to a Lee spokesman.
Rubio and Lee want to allow millions of families who pay payroll taxes but do not earn enough to pay income taxes to claim the expanded credit. The change they are now pushing would expand the credit by $80 billion over 10 years, a smaller change than they proposed for the Senate bill.
