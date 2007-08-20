...

The news from H&M, along with a warning from Italian luxury goods maker, Ferragamo that it could no longer confirm profits targets for the next three years, helped drag down the European retail sector as a whole. The Stoxx Retail sector index declined more than 2%, taking its year-to-date decline to 3.5%, the worst sector performance in 2017. H&M is down more than 30% this year, while Dixons Carphone is down 47%, Carrefour down 24% and Inditex down 6.3%, Bloomberg reports. The broader Stoxx 600 as a whole is up 7.5% year-to-date.