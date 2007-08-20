...

My point here is that the headline report is a fairytale. Furthermore, the headline report is based on nominal numbers. In this case, gasoline sales -- for which data for the advance estimate is available -- were responsible for one-third of the 0.8% headline increase from October. This increase is largely attributable to gasoline price inflation. In truth, the actual "unit" volume of sales in November vs. October is largely a mystery. Yes, online sales have been strong, but online sales represent less than 10% of total retail sales.