2017-12-18

``The surprisingly strong reading shows developers expect demand to advance amid steady economic growth and a tightening job market. Mortgage rates remain close to record lows, making borrowing attractive for prospective buyers, while the homebuilders also cited easier regulation under President Donald Trump as helping the housing market.'' -- This is pretty much insane (especially in view of the pending tax bill); seems peaky to us...

