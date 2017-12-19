...

Bitcoin cash split off from the original bitcoin on Aug. 1 after a group of developers decided to try to improve bitcoin transaction speeds and costs. Roger Ver, an outspoken and early bitcoin investor, is a major supporter of bitcoin cash

The majority of developers who supported the original bitcoin failed to reach an agreement this fall on their own upgrade proposal, SegWit2x.

The offshoot currency soared more than 60 percent Tuesday evening ET to all-time highs near $3,540, according to CoinMarketCap.

The original bitcoin was down about 8 percent to near $17,390, according to Coinbase, after earlier dropping as low as $15,005.