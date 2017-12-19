|
|
Relevant:
|
2017-12-19 — cnbc.com
Coinbase, the leading platform for buying and selling bitcoin in the United States, said Tuesday that customers can now buy and sell bitcoin cash.
...
Bitcoin cash split off from the original bitcoin on Aug. 1 after a group of developers decided to try to improve bitcoin transaction speeds and costs. Roger Ver, an outspoken and early bitcoin investor, is a major supporter of bitcoin cash
The majority of developers who supported the original bitcoin failed to reach an agreement this fall on their own upgrade proposal, SegWit2x.
The offshoot currency soared more than 60 percent Tuesday evening ET to all-time highs near $3,540, according to CoinMarketCap.
The original bitcoin was down about 8 percent to near $17,390, according to Coinbase, after earlier dropping as low as $15,005.
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.