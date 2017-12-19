|
Republicans in Congress appeared set to pass their tax overhaul as soon as Tuesday evening. Now, they will have to wait at least one more day.
The bill hit a snag Tuesday afternoon, when the Senate parliamentarian ruled that two provisions would have to be removed from the bill.
One provision at issue would allow families to use education savings accounts, often called 529 accounts, to pay for K-12 private schools and home-schooling expenses. The other exempts private colleges and universities with fewer than 500 tuition-paying students from paying a new tax being imposed on their endowments
Both provisions have been found to be in violation of the Byrd Rule, which governs the types of legislation that can be passed under reconciliation.
