2017-12-21 — mortgagenewsdaily.com

``Sales of existing single-family homes, townhomes, condos, and cooperative apartments were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.81 million, up from a revised (from 5.48 million) 5.50 million sales in October. The increase brought sales to a level 3.8 percent higher than in November 2015, and the highest since December 2006... Sales were strong in every region but the West.'' -- Well, we guess this must mean that happy times are here again...

