The legislation passed 231-188 and heads to the Senate where it is expected to be approved ahead of a Friday deadline. The proposal also included an extension of funding for the Children's Health Insurance Program through March, and a three-week extension of the FISA surveillance program.

...

Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi encouraged her members to vote against a short-term continuing resolution in a dear colleagues letter earlier in the week. Democrats were also seeking to add an extension or permanent legislative version of the DACA -- Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals -- program, but that will not be in the bill.

"I don't think there are going to be any Dem votes there," Rep. Richard Hudson, a Republican from North Carolina, said Wednesday evening.

At a weekly meeting for the House Democratic whip team Thursday, leaders reiterated that there have been no efforts to engage in any bipartisan talks and they are urging their members to vote no on both the stopgap funding bill and the disaster aid package.