2017-12-21 — cnn.com
The Spanish government had called the early vote in the hope of having a more moderate Catalan administration to deal with. The previous one held an illegal referendum to secede from Spain and its MPs then declared unilateral independence, triggering the country's worst political crisis in decades.
But Madrid's hopes were clearly dashed. With more than 99% of the vote counted, no single party gained an outright majority but the three separatist parties together took 70 seats. They needed 68 to keep their grip on the 135-seat Parliament.
...
"The Catalan Republic has won," [Deposed Catalan president Carles Puigdemont] announced in Brussels. "The Spanish government was defeated."
He said the Spanish Prime Minister, Mariano Rajoy, had "received a hit, a blow by the Catalans."
"They lost their coup d'etat," he said.
