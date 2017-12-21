But Madrid's hopes were clearly dashed. With more than 99% of the vote counted, no single party gained an outright majority but the three separatist parties together took 70 seats. They needed 68 to keep their grip on the 135-seat Parliament.

"The Catalan Republic has won," [Deposed Catalan president Carles Puigdemont] announced in Brussels. "The Spanish government was defeated."

He said the Spanish Prime Minister, Mariano Rajoy, had "received a hit, a blow by the Catalans."

"They lost their coup d'etat," he said.