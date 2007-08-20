2017-12-21 — businessinsider.com

``Retailers are closing thousands of stores following years of declines in sales and customer traffic. Bankruptcies accounted for a large chunk of the stores that have closed or are closing. But a tough physical retail environment stemming from steeper online competition is also being blamed. We compiled a list of the 8,053 closures that were announced in 2017. ''

source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email

Comments: Be the first to add a comment

add a comment | go to forum thread

Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.