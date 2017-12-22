2017-12-23 — cnbc.com

``The only major Wall Street strategist to formally cover bitcoin raised his price target on the digital currency the day of a massive price rout. "We are buyers of bitcoin on this pullback," Fundstrat co-founder Tom Lee said in a Friday note. "The intrinsic/fundamental value of bitcoin has risen in the past month given the surge of new wallets and hence, explains the rise in our short-term target price." Lee increased his mid-2018 price target on bitcoin to $20,000 from $11,500 based on higher user volume.'' ''