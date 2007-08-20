|
|
Relevant:
|
California renters will come out ahead with new tax plan while homeowners will see a higher tax bill
2017-12-26 — doctorhousingbubble.com
`` Every tax bill that comes out seems to favor homeowners. In fact, I haven't seen one that hasn't favored homeownership. But the way the tax bill is setup, crap shack owners are going to actually have to pay more and renters are going to benefit nicely from the much larger standard deduction. We are now seeing some scenarios where this is playing out.''
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.