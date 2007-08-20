The concept of a universal basic income revolves around the idea of offering every individual, regardless of their existing benefit entitlement or earned income, a non-conditional flat-rate payment, with any income earned above that taxed progressively. The intention is to replace the welfare safety net with a platform on which people can build their lives, whether they choose to earn, learn, care or set up a business.

The idea has its roots in 16th-century humanist philosophy. The political theorist Thomas Paine advocated a citizen's dividend. But there has been a groundswell of interest over the past decade not only among lateral thinkers but also anti-poverty groups, which see it as a means of changing the relationship between people and state, and between workers and the gig economy.

In Scotland, a country wearily familiar with divisions of a constitutional nature, the concept of a basic income is almost unique in enjoying multi-party favour. Across the four areas currently designing basic income pilots -- Glasgow, Edinburgh, Fife and North Ayrshire -- the projects have variously been championed by Labour, SNP, Green and, in one case, Conservative councillors.