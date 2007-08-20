|
|
Relevant:
|
2017-12-26 — bloomberg.com
Almost a year into Donald Trump's presidency, the border wall he passionately promoted throughout his election campaign amounts to eight prototypes, no more than 30 feet long each, sitting in a desert outside San Diego.
No funding has been appropriated by Congress to advance the project beyond the testing phase. There's no final design. And despite Trump's rallying cry that Mexico would pay for the barrier, that country hasn't contributed a peso.
The wall, an emotional centerpiece of Trump's populist candidacy, is resurfacing as Washington turns from tax legislation to a fight over government spending for the rest of the fiscal year. A spending package Congress plans to debate in January will test whether his promise can ever be fulfilled.
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.