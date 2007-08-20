No funding has been appropriated by Congress to advance the project beyond the testing phase. There's no final design. And despite Trump's rallying cry that Mexico would pay for the barrier, that country hasn't contributed a peso.

The wall, an emotional centerpiece of Trump's populist candidacy, is resurfacing as Washington turns from tax legislation to a fight over government spending for the rest of the fiscal year. A spending package Congress plans to debate in January will test whether his promise can ever be fulfilled.