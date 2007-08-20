2017-12-30 — zillow.com

``30 percent of working-age adults--aged 23 to 65--live in doubled-up households, up from a low of 21 percent in 2005 and 23 percent in 1990... There is... evidence that doubling up is motivated by affordability concerns. The median individual income of an employed adult in a doubled-up household is $30,000, compared to the $45,000 earned by their non-doubled-up counterpart. In other words, adults living with roommates or family members earn 67 cents for every dollar made by adults who live on their own (or with a partner). This suggests that in many places, employed people who currently live in doubled-up households would not be able to afford rent if they lived by themselves.''