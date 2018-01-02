2018-01-02 — nytimes.com

``The value of the digital currency leapt about $1,000 this afternoon. Why? Turns out that the venture capitalist and his firm are believers... Has Founders Fund made money? The WSJ reports, citing its unnamed sources, that the firm bought about $15 million in Bitcoin and that its stake is now worth hundreds of millions of dollars.''

