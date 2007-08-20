2018-01-04 — cbsnews.com

``Sears will be closing over 100 more stores as the struggling department store chain tries to turn around its business. The Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based company says that includes 64 Kmart stores and 39 Sears stores that will be shuttered between early March and early April.''

