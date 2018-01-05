2018-01-05 — cnbc.com

``Despite the Dow's rise above 25K, MBMG's Paul Gambles says concerted worldwide growth was seen during previous financial crises and therefore the current risk to investors is "exponential." '' -- The withdraw of QE hasn't really hit yet...

