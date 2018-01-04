2018-01-05 — nytimes.com

``The commission's only real accomplishment was to give a national platform to the nation's most dogged vote deniers -- men like ... Kris Kobach, the commission's vice chairman and guiding light, the man more responsible than perhaps anyone else for keeping alive the bogus specter of voting fraud in America. Mr. Kobach is the secretary of state of Kansas, where he has worked tirelessly for years to smoke out illegal voting by noncitizens, dead voters and other malefactors. In place of actual evidence, he relies on an antifraud data collection program with a 99-percent error rate. His results? Nine convictions, mostly of older white Republican men who voted twice.''