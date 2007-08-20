|
2018-01-07 — theguardian.com
More than 130,000 UK firms will be forced to pay VAT upfront for the first time on all goods imported from the European Union after Brexit, under controversial legislation to be considered by MPs on Monday.
The VAT changes spelled out in the taxation (cross-border trade) bill -- one of a string of Brexit laws passing through parliament -- are causing uproar among UK business groups, which say that they will create acute cashflow problems and huge additional bureaucracy.
Labour and Tory MPs and peers said that the only way to avoid the VAT Brexit penalty would be to stay in the customs union or negotiate to remain in the EU-VAT area.
