2018-01-09 — cnbc.com

``People are pouring money into bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies because they are more willing to take risks in a benign economic environment, according to a fund manager.'' -- That's one read (and one we're not so sure of). Another is that people are more desperately looking for options to get out of conventional investments yielding little marginal value these days, or, (gasp), are actually interested in some of the new capabilities proffered by cryptos (this is especially evident in ICOs)