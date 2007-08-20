December is typically a bad month for redemption requests, as investors review returns generated by their investments over the year. But the 2017 figure was below the level of redemptions seen in that month in any of the last 10 years.

Clients sought to withdraw just 4.18% of assets in global hedge funds in December, according to the SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption indicator. The tool records redemption notices received each month by the hedge funds on GlobeOp's $300bn platform.

Happy times are here again!