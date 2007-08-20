|
|
2018-01-09 — bloomberg.com
The new year isn't even two weeks old, and already $2.1 trillion has been added to the market capitalization of global equities. The market is verging on such overbought levels that not even reliably bullish analysts can keep up with the new highs.
...
"Now, we have seen a total reversal with people having a hard time even imagining how the market could decline," they wrote in a report dated Monday. "We must admit the speed and relentlessness of the move is a bit troubling."
Thank you central bank quantitative easing...
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.