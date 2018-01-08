|
2018-01-09
"The law and common sense prevailed over special interests today," John Moore, director of the Sustainable FERC Project Coalition, said in a statement. "The FERC correctly found that the Department of Energy's proposal violated the basic requirements of the Federal Power Act. Secretary Perry's plan would have subsidized coal and nuclear plants with a 90-day fuel supply yet Perry never explained why those plants were inherently more reliable or resilient."
Perry had argued that coal and nuclear power plants would fare better in extreme weather such as the polar vortex that gripped large parts of the nation just four years ago. Yet opponents of Perry's plan said the current bout of extreme cold undercut Perry's argument as regional grids had excess power on hand and many power plants switched from natural gas to oil largely because of cheaper prices. One of the few major outages was the result of a failed transmission line that took a New England nuclear plant offline.
