... It isn't clear whether the officials' recommendations have been adopted. The market for U.S. government bonds is becoming less attractive relative to other assets, and trade tensions with the U.S. may provide a reason to slow or stop buying American debt, the thinking of these officials goes...

"With markets already dealing with supply indigestion, headlines regarding potentially lower Chinese demand for Treasuries are renewing bearish dynamics," said Michael Leister, a strategist at Commerzbank AG. "Today's headlines will underscore concerns that the fading global quantitative-easing bid will trigger lasting upside pressure on developed-market yields."

Sh-- or get off the pot! It's obvious by now that China is stuck in the same pattern of interdependency it has been with the US for a couple decades now. They've made noises about dumping US government securities loudly since 2008, and even despite short reductions, have always come back to the same high level of holdings...