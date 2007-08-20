2018-01-11 — marketwatch.com

``The prominent SocGen strategist says surprise monetary tightening in Japan could be the trigger that finally upend what has been an protracted and unrelenting global rally for assets considered risky... "This could be far more important than the Fed. A lot of major trends start with Japan. People don't focus on Japan enough in my view," he added.''

