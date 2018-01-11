2018-01-11 — cnbc.com

``MoneyGram, based in Dallas, Texas, will use XRP to speed up and reduce the cost of transferring money through Ripple's payment network xRapid... Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said that, by using XRP, MoneyGram would be able to move money "as quickly as information."

