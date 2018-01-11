|
|
2018-01-11 — cnbc.com
"There's always been a fear for players like an Amazon or a Google that something like this could actually get through," Daniel Ives, head of technology research at GBH Insights, told CNBC. "We believe it's more noise than a real threat."
...
Amazon already collects sales tax on products it sells directly to consumers, but has faced challenges from states over its policy of allowing third-party vendors to charge varying levels of sales tax.
There's actually no real legal basis for an "internet tax" -- trying to tax interstate sales tax generally runs into jurisdictional legal issues.
