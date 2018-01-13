On Thursday, Trump rejected a pitch from a bipartisan team of senators on an immigration deal to protect DACA participants while increasing border security.

The proposal included a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants who came to the US as children and $1.6 billion toward a border fence, two sources with direct knowledge told CNN.

But negotiations over a deal on the DACA program froze last week after Trump derided African nations as "shithole countries" and asked why more immigrants couldn't come from Norway during the Thursday's closed-door meeting with lawmakers.