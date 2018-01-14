|
While Winer is skeptical about how much money will be used to reward workers, he's confident about one thing: Most of the tax savings will be lavished on shareholders through stock buybacks and dividends.
"It's far better for investors than it is for employees," he said.'
It's true that personal income taxes are going down for many Americans. The White House has said that 90% of wage earners will likely take home more money as soon as February.
But it would be tough for those gains to offset the huge savings companies are guaranteed. The tax cuts are "skewed toward businesses and high-income earners," Beth Ann Bovino, S&P Global's chief U.S. economist, wrote in a report.
This doesn't even discuss the deficit effect. Guess who's going to pay for that (in the form of inflation)? Hint: the inflation measure for social security and other support payments was modified by this legislation to be even lower.
