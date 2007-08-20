|
|
Relevant:
|
2018-01-16 — nbcnews.com
We've been here before -- Congress and the Trump White House facing a potential government shutdown -- and each time the major players have backed away from the brink. But this time feels different, with the government's funding expiring on Saturday.
...And maybe the biggest casualty here is the breakdown in trust -- between Trump and Durbin over the immigration profanity heard `round the world; between Sens. Tom Cotton and David Perdue (who denied Trump said the profanity) and everyone else who was in the room; and between Trump and Chief of Staff John Kelly and Stephen Miller, who believed Trump could be tricked on DACA. Without trust, you're not going to get a deal.
