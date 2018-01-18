|
|
Relevant:
|
2018-01-19 — fortune.com
``The tech giant on Wednesday announced plans to invest billions of dollars in the U.S. as part of a broader effort to repatriate nearly a quarter-trillion dollars in overseas cash to the U.S. Apple also said that it will create 20,000 new jobs over the next five years. Those jobs will be created at its existing campus, as well as "a new one."''
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.