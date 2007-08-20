2018-01-20 — cbsnews.com

``The federal government stopped operating at midnight, halting all but essential services, after the Senate came 10 votes short of reaching a temporary, last-minute funding deal that would have kept the government open through February 16. The shutdown comes on the anniversary of President Trump's inauguration, and with the GOP in control of both chambers of Congress and the White House.''

