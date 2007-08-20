2018-01-20 — mfi-miami.com

Jersey Shore's Mike Sorrentino aka "The Situation" admitted today to violating federal tax laws. Sorrentino's brother Marc also pleaded guilty to violating federal tax laws. The Mike and Marc Sorrentino were charged in 2014. The brothers were also charged again last year with multiple counts related to nearly $9 million in income from the show.

