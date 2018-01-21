On the philosophical side, I'm troubled, of course -- a convenience store you just walk out of is a friendly mask on the face of a highly controversial application of technology: ubiquitous personal surveillance.

It's a bit overkill, I think, to replace a checker or self-checkout stand with a hundred cameras that unblinkingly record every tiny movement. What's to gain? 20 or 30 seconds of your time back? Lack of convenience has hardly been a complaint for this market -- it's right there in the name: "convenience store."

Seems obvious the big "win" here is for Amazon -- eliminating human employees. Though it's hard to fault any company for wanting to eliminate these sort of jobs (and who really "wants" such jobs anyways?)