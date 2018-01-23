home - news - sites - forum - about

This month, the banking giant switched e-banking customers into accounts that require a $12 monthly fee unless they have a direct monthly deposit of $250 or more or maintain a minimum daily balance of at least $1,500.

Arguing that the requirements are beyond the financial reach of many lower-income individuals and families, bank customers have launched a Change.org petition that asks Bank of America to drop the requirements. The petition had drawn more than 46,000 signers as of Tuesday.

