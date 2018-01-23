|
|
2018-01-23 — cnbc.com
This month, the banking giant switched e-banking customers into accounts that require a $12 monthly fee unless they have a direct monthly deposit of $250 or more or maintain a minimum daily balance of at least $1,500.
Arguing that the requirements are beyond the financial reach of many lower-income individuals and families, bank customers have launched a Change.org petition that asks Bank of America to drop the requirements. The petition had drawn more than 46,000 signers as of Tuesday.
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.