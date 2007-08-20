...

If you're looking for low- or no-fee options in lieu of BoA, online banks (which sidestep brick-and-mortar costs) often have low fees. NerdWallet released a 2018 list of the best free checking accounts, which includes traditional lenders such as Discover and CapitalOne, startups like Chime, online banks like Simple, and credit unions. The latter may be an worth looking into in particular.