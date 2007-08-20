|
|
Relevant:
|
2018-01-24 — refinery29.com
82% of U.S. workers are enrolled in direct deposit, up from 79% in 2011. "The 18% of employed U.S. consumers who are not paid by Direct Deposit via ACH can be readily identified within three key population segments," they added. "Younger Generation Y (Gen Y.1 who are ages 18 to 24), lower-income workers (with household income under $50,000 per year), and part-time workers."... Maintaining a $1,500 balance or receiving direct deposit might be fine for many traditional workers, but this isn't easy for those who are paid low wages or rely on tips.
...
If you're looking for low- or no-fee options in lieu of BoA, online banks (which sidestep brick-and-mortar costs) often have low fees. NerdWallet released a 2018 list of the best free checking accounts, which includes traditional lenders such as Discover and CapitalOne, startups like Chime, online banks like Simple, and credit unions. The latter may be an worth looking into in particular.
