National home prices continued their run higher in November, rising 6.2 percent annually on S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller's most broad survey, up from 6.1 percent in October. Another S&P index of the nation's 20 largest housing markets showed a 6.4 percent gain, higher than analysts had expected.

Prices nationally are now 6 percent higher than their 2006 peak, while those in the top 20 markets are still 1.1 percent lower.