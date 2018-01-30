|
|
2018-01-30 — cnbc.com
The supply crisis in the housing market is not letting up, and consequently neither are the gains in home values.
National home prices continued their run higher in November, rising 6.2 percent annually on S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller's most broad survey, up from 6.1 percent in October. Another S&P index of the nation's 20 largest housing markets showed a 6.4 percent gain, higher than analysts had expected.
Prices nationally are now 6 percent higher than their 2006 peak, while those in the top 20 markets are still 1.1 percent lower.
