I nearly fell off my chair when I saw this commentary from Morgan Stanley. In my 32 years of active participation in the financial markets I can not recall any brokerage firm ever issuing a stark warning like this about any sector of the financial markets.

At some point the fundamental problems will become too obvious for stocks to ignore and there will be abrupt sell-offs. The 360 point drop from top to bottom last Tuesday was a hint of what's to come. Eventually the Central Banks will be unable to intervene and manipulate the type of bounce that was engineered at Tuesday's bottom and that followed-through on Wednesday and beyond.

Also see Cracks surface in the bull trend, S&P 500 pulls in from uncharted territory, from a technical perspective.