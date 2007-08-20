|
Morgan Stanley's wealth management division announced right after New Year's that it was taking its recommended portfolio allocation in junk bonds down to zero. The rationale was that, while tax cut euphoria might inject fresh momentum into "high-flying stocks, the boost may be short-lived and will mask balance sheet weaknesses" -- i.e. developing credit problems. The Morgan Stanley report further explained that "credit markets figure this out before equities" and that they are preparing "for a deterioration in lower-quality earnings in the U.S. led by lower operating margins."
I nearly fell off my chair when I saw this commentary from Morgan Stanley. In my 32 years of active participation in the financial markets I can not recall any brokerage firm ever issuing a stark warning like this about any sector of the financial markets.
At some point the fundamental problems will become too obvious for stocks to ignore and there will be abrupt sell-offs. The 360 point drop from top to bottom last Tuesday was a hint of what's to come. Eventually the Central Banks will be unable to intervene and manipulate the type of bounce that was engineered at Tuesday's bottom and that followed-through on Wednesday and beyond.
