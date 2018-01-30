2018-01-30 — cnbc.com

``The complaint was filed in Dallas, Texas, on Thursday and unsealed late Monday. It said Dallas-based AriseBank "used social media, a celebrity endorsement, and other wide dissemination tactics to raise what it claims to be $600 million of its $1 billion goal in just two months." The SEC alleges AriseBank "falsely stated that it purchased [a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation]-insured bank which enabled it to offer customers FDIC-insured accounts."''

