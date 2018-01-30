2018-01-30 — fortune.com

``"Now I don't believe anything Elon Musk or Tesla says, but I still love the car," Wozniak said in a Q&A session, reported by Business Insider. In October 2016, Musk promised Tesla owners that its Model 3 cars would be able to drive themselves through cities and highways before finding a parking spot, all without human input. That was supposed to happen by the end of 2017, then it moved to early 2018, and then in December Musk fuzzed up the timeline again.''