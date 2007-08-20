2018-01-30 — mybudget360.com

``Housing is up over 60+ percent from 2000; Medical care is up over 80 percent; College tuition is up nearly 160 percent since 2000. So the biggest expense is dramatically under counted and with many baby boomers entering their peak years of medical care usage, their budgets are going to be blown out of proportion...''

