2018-02-01

``Earnings per share: $9.70 vs $9.98 expected by a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate; Revenue: $32.32 billion vs $31.86 billion expected by a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate'' -- Hmm... good news is now bad news?

